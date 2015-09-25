(Updates with students killed in first paragraph; college
president's statement in seventh paragraph)
By Eric M. Johnson
SEATTLE, Sept 24 Four students were killed on
Thursday when an amphibious tour bus and a charter bus carrying
foreign college students collided head-on on a Seattle bridge,
authorities said.
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said 51 people were treated at area
hospitals, with 15 of those in critical condition, after the
crash on the busy Aurora Bridge, which crosses a canal linking
Lake Union with the Puget Sound's Shilshole Bay.
Local TV footage showed the side of the charter bus caved in
with glass and debris on the ground. The Ride the Ducks
amphibious bus, which had less damage, was missing a front wheel
and its front end was slightly crumpled.
Investigators are reviewing witness reports of "a possible
mechanical issue" on the duck vehicle, police said.
North Seattle College said approximately 45 students and
employees from its international programs were on the charter
bus.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of these
deceased students, as well as to the students and employee who
sustained injuries," Warren Brown, the college's president, said
in a statement.
Brown did not say what countries the four students were
from. He said several students were in critical condition and
other students and an employee were in serious condition.
A witness to the crash, Jesse Christenson, 32, saw the duck
boat with its turn signal on trying to get in the left lane, and
then it made a sharp move to the left.
"I initially thought it was a (tire) blow out. The duck boat
then hit another car with a roof rack then went head on into the
oncoming tour bus," Christenson told the Seattle Times
newspaper. "The scene was pretty gruesome ... There were people
in shock."
Traffic safety on the bridge, which has no median barrier,
has been a concern of state and local officials.
The people on the charter bus suffered the majority of the
significant injuries, a fire department spokeswoman said. Two
other vehicles were involved in the crash, she said.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved in
today's tragic accident," Ride the Ducks said in a statement.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it will
investigate.
The accident comes nearly five months after an amphibious
sightseeing vehicle hit and killed a woman on a Philadelphia
street. In 2010, two tourists were killed when a tugboat pushed
a barge into a Ride the Ducks vehicle, also in Philadelphia.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Additional reporting by Bryan
Cohen in Seattle, Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles and Frank McGurty
in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric Beech)