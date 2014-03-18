By Jonathan Kaminsky
OLYMPIA, Wash., March 17 Seattle lawmakers on
Monday voted to cap the number of rideshare company drivers in a
hotly contested move to limit a industry that has emerged in
scores of cities to compete with traditional taxis.
The rules, approved unanimously by the Seattle City Council,
will limit each of the three ridesharing companies - UberX,
Lyft, and Sidecar - operating in the Pacific Northwest city of
about 630,000 people to 150 drivers on the road at any time.
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said he would sign the measure into
law, despite concerns the limits were too strict.
The companies, which allow members of the public to hail
rides at the touch of a smartphone app, have said the rules will
make it difficult, if not impossible, for them to continue
operating in Seattle.
The companies together have at least 2,000 drivers citywide,
according to the Seattle Times newspaper.
In addition to capping the number of drivers, the council
also moved to require that drivers and cars meet state insurance
rules already in place for taxis.
"In cities across the United States and other parts of the
globe, companies have chosen to launch first, ask questions
later," said Seattle City Council President Sally Clark in a
statement.
The limits and changes are to last a year, when they could
be revisited.
The move represents a victory for Seattle's traditional taxi
and car-for-hire drivers and companies, which have said the
app-flagged services operate at an unfair advantage because they
need not abide by rules such as having to accommodate elderly or
infirm customers.
Uber Seattle General Manager Brooke Steger, whose company
lobbied aggressively to defeat the proposed rules, said their
passage means Uber will not have enough drivers to keep up when
demand is highest.
"It's astounding that the City Council has chosen to ignore
the voices of nearly 30,000 constituents and move to put
hundreds of drivers out of work," Steger said in a statement.
Uber has faced criticism in recent months for its practice
of surge pricing, in which it increases the cost of a car ride -
sometimes several times over - at times when demand is highest,
such as during a snowstorm.
Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick has defended the
practice as an example of market-driven efficiency.
