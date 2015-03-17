SEATTLE, March 17 The world's largest
tunnel-boring machine, stuck for over a year underneath downtown
Seattle, will be pulled above ground starting this week to be
repaired, state officials said on Tuesday.
The machine, known as Bertha, stopped working in December
2013 after digging just 10 percent of a planned tunnel to
replace an ageing waterfront highway, stalling a $3.1 billion
project.
Seattle Tunnel Partners, the contractor on the project, said
earlier this month it hopes to have Bertha drilling again by
August.
The new timeline for replacing the busy Alaskan Way Viaduct,
damaged in a 2001 earthquake and nearing the end of its
lifespan, is now 2017.
The 2,000-ton tool had to be partially dismantled before it
can be hoisted from its pit by a massive crane specially made to
hold its girth, the Washington State Department of
Transportation said in an update on
Tuesday about the rescue efforts.
"Crews may lift the first of four pieces of the machine's
front end to the surface as soon as this week," a statement
said.
Repairs on the machine will take place just to the side of
the waterfront highway hugging downtown Seattle that the tunnel
will eventually replace.
Bertha's breakdown and other unexpected construction issues
have left the project two years behind schedule and sparked
concern about massive cost overruns. The project had initially
been slated to cost $2 billion and to be completed by 2015.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Seattle; Editing by Dan
Whitcomb and Sandra Maler)