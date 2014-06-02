(Adds details)
SEATTLE, June 2 The Seattle city council voted
unanimously on Monday to approve a hike in the city's minimum
wage to $15 an hour, to be phased in over the next seven years.
Under the terms of the plan, businesses with fewer than 500
workers must raise wages to a minimum of $15 per hour over the
next seven years.
Larger businesses or franchises must meet that level within
three years, or four if they provide health insurance. The
current minimum wage in Seattle is $9.32 per hour.
Seattle suburb SeaTac last year approved an initiative
enacting a $15 minimum wage for many workers, although airport
employees were later excluded.
President Barack Obama has pushed Congress to raise the
federal minimum wage to $10.10 per hour from $7.25, but has
failed to win the backing of the Republican-controlled U.S.
House of Representatives.
The long lead-in time for implementation of the Seattle wage
measure appears in part to be a compromise to placate businesses
that had wanted to count tips and employer contributions for
healthcare benefits toward the wage target.
