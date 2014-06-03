(Adds planned lawsuit by business group)
By Jimmy Lovaas
SEATTLE, June 2 The Seattle city council voted
unanimously on Monday to approve a sharp increase in the city's
minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next seven years, marking
the first time a major U.S. city has committed to such a high
base level of pay.
A business group immediately announced plans to sue to try
to prevent the wage increase from going into effect.
Under the terms of the plan, businesses with fewer than 500
workers must raise wages to the $15 mark in the next seven
years, an increase of more than 60 percent from Seattle's
current minimum wage of $9.32 an hour.
Larger businesses must meet that level within three years,
or four if they provide health insurance.
"We have worked alongside organized labor in Seattle who
have campaigned vigorously for $15 (an hour)," said socialist
council member Kshama Sawant, a supporter of the measure.
"We forced the establishment to lift the wages of 100,000
low-wage workers in Seattle, to transfer $3 billion from
business to workers at the bottom of the pay scale over the next
10 years. We did it. Workers did it," Sawant said.
The plan is a product of a committee convened by Seattle
Mayor Ed Murray, including labor and business leaders, that
spent 16 weeks negotiating a compromise deal.
The long lead-in time for implementation of the Seattle wage
measure appears in part a compromise to placate businesses that
had wanted to count tips and employer contributions for
healthcare benefits toward the wage target.
The International Franchise Association, a Washington, D.C.-
based trade organization, said it would sue to stop the wage
increase from taking effect, calling it unfair to businesses run
as franchises.
"The Seattle City Council and Mayor Murray's plan would
force the 600 franchisees in Seattle, which own 1,700 franchise
locations employing 19,000 workers, to adopt the full $15
minimum wage in 3 years, while most other small business owners
would have seven years to adopt the $15 wage," the group's
president, Steve Caldeira, said in a statement.
"These hundreds of franchise small business owners are being
punished simply because they chose to operate as franchisees.
Decades of legal precedent have held that franchise businesses
are independently owned businesses and are not operated by the
brand's corporate headquarters."
Seattle is among several cities leading the way in a
national push by Democrats to raise minimum wages. The Seattle
suburb of SeaTac approved an initiative last year enacting a $15
minimum wage for many workers, although airport employees were
later excluded.
President Barack Obama has pushed Congress to raise the
federal minimum wage to $10.10 an hour from $7.25, but has
failed to win the backing of the Republican-controlled U.S.
House of Representatives.
Proposals to raise the minimum wage have been considered in
nearly three dozen states in 2014, according to the National
Conference of State Legislatures.
(Reporting by Jimmy Lovaas; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Jim Loney and Peter Cooney)