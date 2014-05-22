SAN DIEGO May 22 The San Diego airport has
agreed to run an animal rights group's advertisement asking
visitors to avoid SeaWorld, a major tourist attraction in the
city that has faced criticism over its killer whale shows, the
ACLU said on Thursday.
The airport agreed to run the advertisement as part of a
legal settlement after the group People for the Ethical
Treatment of Animals filed a federal lawsuit in March accusing
the airport and the company that handles its advertising of
infringing on PETA's free speech rights by initially balking at
the ad.
"There appears to have been viewpoint discrimination and we
are glad that issue was resolved," said Sean Riordan, senior
staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of San
Diego and Imperial Counties which helped represent PETA in the
lawsuit.
Officials at San Diego International Airport, without
admitting wrongdoing in a legal settlement filed in court this
month, agreed to allow the PETA advertising poster to go up this
week in their baggage claim area.
The ad welcomes visitors to San Diego and features film and
television actress Kathy Najimy, a San Diego native. "If you
love animals like I do, please avoid SeaWorld," the script says.
The legal tussle over the advertisement comes as SeaWorld
faces increased scrutiny over conditions for its killer whales,
in large part due to last year's broadcast of the documentary
"Blackfish" which tells the story of an orca that killed a
trainer at SeaWorld's park in Orlando, Florida, in 2010.
A California Democratic lawmaker has said he was inspired by
"Blackfish" to introduce legislation proposing to ban SeaWorld
from using killer whales to perform tricks in famed "Shamu"
shows at its California park. The bill was effectively killed
last month, as other lawmakers called for more research.
Representatives for SeaWorld and the airport did not
immediately return calls on Thursday.
An official with JCDecaux, the company that handles
advertising at the airport, initially told PETA its ad featuring
Najimy could not go up because it violated the company's
internal policies against "disparaging" and "demeaning" content,
according to the animal rights group's lawsuit.
Najimy has guest-starred on the HBO comedy "Veep," played a
supporting role in Kirstie Alley's 1990s sitcom "Veronica's
Closet" and had a supporting role in the 1992 film "Sister Act."
(Reporting by Marty Graham in San Diego; Writing by Alex
Dobuzinskis; Editing by Eric Walsh)