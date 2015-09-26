Sept 25 California regulators on Friday
recommended approval of a plan by SeaWorld San Diego to build
larger tanks for its killer whales despite strong opposition
from tens of thousands of people who want to see the killer
whales released instead.
Experts with the California Coastal Commission issued a
report in favor of allowing SeaWorld to go ahead with its
so-called Blue World Project on several conditions, officials
said.
Those include one provision limiting SeaWorld on how it
could expand its population of 11 killer whales and requiring
the theme park to protect the sea mammals from noise during
construction.
SeaWorld has drawn up plans for two orca pools, one
containing 5.2 million gallons (19.7 million liters) of water
and another with 450,000 gallons (1.7 million liters). It would
represent an increase in volume of nearly 3.8 million gallons
(14.4 million liters), officials said.
The commission will vote on the project on Oct. 8, said
Noaki Schwartz, a spokeswoman for the agency.
The proposal has generated so much interest the meeting will
be held at the massive Long Beach Convention & Entertainment
Center to accommodate members of the public wanting to attend,
Schwartz said.
"People have sent us tens of thousands of letters and more
than 120,000 e-mails from around the world, which is
unprecedented," she said.
Most emails have been in opposition to the plan, said
Schwartz, who added, "there's a lot of passion on both sides."
"Please deny SeaWorld the opportunity to build a bigger
prison. Help get the orcas one step closer to a world where they
can really thrive -- not in tanks, but in seaside sanctuaries,"
stated a typical emailed petition.
SeaWorld has faced heated criticism and declining business
since the 2013 documentary "Blackfish" presented a dim view of
how the company treats orcas.
Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of
Animals (PETA) has led the charge against the project.
Even though expansion would give the orcas more room, it
would fall far short of what is needed for the predators, which
in the wild can dive hundreds of feet (meters), said Jared
Goodman, an attorney for PETA.
"The proposed Blue World project will provide not only an
expanded habitat for whales, but also new opportunities for
researchers to conduct studies that will benefit killer whales
and other cetaceans in the wild," Paul Ponganis, a research
physiologist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, said in a
SeaWorld statement.
