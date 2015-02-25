ORLANDO Feb 25 SeaWorld Orlando has
ended a popular program for visitors to hand-feed its dolphins,
ending what conservationists believe was the last such
large-scale program in the United States.
Until the attraction was quietly stopped last month, big
groups of guests bought $7 trays of fish and fed the dolphins.
The opportunity drew visitors to the dolphin pool at meal times.
The park is replacing the program on March 2 with a $15,
reservation-only package that allows small groups to spend
several minutes touching and interacting with dolphins but not
feeding them.
"Dolphin Cove will continue to provide areas where all
guests are able to view dolphins up close, and interact with
animals that choose to interact with them," said spokeswoman
Becca Bides in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
Conservationists hailed the move as an incremental
improvement in the treatment of captive marine mammals, saying
the feeding pools are dangerous.
"It's out of date, out of style and it's full of risk," said
Courtney Vail, campaign and program manager for the Whale and
Dolphin Conservation Society.
Vail said dolphins have been harmed in large feeding
programs fighting over food and by guests dropping objects into
the pools, not washing their hands and touching the dolphins'
eyes or blowholes. Guests occasionally are bitten, she said.
Vail said feeding programs encourage people to feed dolphins
in the wild, leading to dolphin-boat collisions and teaching
dolphins to beg rather than forage.
Vail said most aquariums other than SeaWorld ended feeding
programs years ago.
Feeding of dolphins will remain a part of SeaWorld's sister
park in Orlando, Discovery Cove, where a limited number of
guests touch, feed and swim with dolphins.
SeaWorld San Diego ended its large group feeding program in
2012, followed by the San Antonio park in 2013, according to
Bides. Those parks still allow guests in small group interaction
programs to feed dolphins.
Attendance at SeaWorld Orlando park took a hit after a 2013
documentary focused on its captive killer whale program, and in
particular on Tilikum, formerly a performing a killer whale that
drowned trainer Dawn Brancheau.
Her death led a federal administrative judge to order the
theme park to maintain barriers between trainers and the whales.
In August, the company announced a planned expansion of the
whale pools, and a $10 million contribution to killer whale
research.
(Editing by David Adams and Cynthia Osterman)