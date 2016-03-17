By Jill Serjeant
| March 17
March 17 Gabriela Cowperthwaite was a mom who
took her kids to SeaWorld before the death of a killer whale
trainer prompted her to make her 2013 documentary "Blackfish."
The movie, only her second documentary feature, was being
credited on Thursday with persuading the U.S. theme park
operator to stop breeding killer whales, and with ending its
signature "Shamu" whale entertainment shows.
"This is a defining moment. The fact that SeaWorld is doing
away with orca breeding marks truly meaningful change," Los
Angeles-based director Cowperthwaite said in a statement.
Animal activists were quick to give credit to "Blackfish"
for effecting change.
"Huge respect to @blackfishmovie for putting orca captivity
at @SeaWorld on the agenda" Greenpeace UK Oceans said on
Twitter.
Critic Melissa Silverstein, founder of the website "Women
and Hollywood," said SeaWorld's action shows the impact that a
film can have.
"If you think a movie can't make a difference, see
@blackfishmovie," Silverstein said on Twitter. "Congrats on
getting @SeaWorld to change its policies towards Orcas."
"Blackfish" has taken only a meager $2 million at the North
American box office, but after screenings on CNN, on demand
digital services, at film festivals and in schools, it has been
seen by more than 60 million people, Cowperthwaite said in 2014.
Cowperthwaite interviewed former SeaWorld trainers, whale
experts and academics to paint a portrait of the Orlando theme
park's orca Tilikum and how he was captured in the wild in 1983
at the age of two.
The Hollywood Reporter in 2013 described it as "emotionally
powerful", "harrowing" and a "damning indictment of the SeaWorld
theme park franchise."
When the movie was released, Cowperthwaite told Reuters she
hoped it would "inspire others to take action."
It did. By the end of 2013, musicians and bands like Willie
Nelson, Heart and Bare Naked Ladies were withdrawing from music
events organized by SeaWorld and Joan Jett and others were
asking SeaWorld to stop blasting their music during its "Shamu"
whale shows.
Attendance at SeaWorld parks dropped and the company's
shares fell by about 11 percent in the past year.
SeaWorld has been harshly critical of the movie, but made no
mention of it on Thursday. However, Seaworld Entertainment Inc
Chief Executive Officer Joel Manby acknowledged in an
op-ed in the Los Angeles Times that "a growing number of people
don't think orcas belong in human care."
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and
David Gregorio)