March 17 Theme park operator SeaWorld
Entertainment Inc said on Thursday it would stop
breeding killer whales, and those currently at its parks would
be the last.
Orlando-based SeaWorld has faced sagging attendance and
years of criticism over its treatment of the captive marine
mammals as well as pressure from animal rights activists to end
public exhibition of killer whales altogether.
SeaWorld, which operates parks in San Diego, Orlando and San
Antonio, said in November it would replace its signature "Shamu"
killer whale shows in San Diego with displays focused on
conservation.
California regulators had said earlier that they would bar
SeaWorld San Diego from continuing to breed killer whales, or
orcas, if it went ahead with a planned expansion of their
artificial habitat.
SeaWorld has 29 killer whales under its care, including six
on loan to third parties, according to its website. (bit.ly/1pvSG0o)
The first killer whale was born in a SeaWorld park in 1985.
Since then, 30 have been born in the parks, including the
first-ever births through artificial insemination.
The company also faced a backlash after the release of the
2013 documentary "Blackfish," which depicted the captivity and
public exhibition of killer whales as inherently cruel.
The film, which SeaWorld has criticized as inaccurate and
misleading, also explored the circumstances leading to the 2010
death of a top SeaWorld trainer, who was pulled underwater and
drowned by an orca she had performed with in Florida.
The company has sought to counter negative publicity
surrounding "Blackfish" with a public relations blitz aimed at
drawing attention to SeaWorld's role in marine mammal research
and its rescue and rehabilitation of animals in the wild.
SeaWorld's shares, which have fallen about 11 percent in the
past year, closed at $17.12 on Wednesday.
