* SeaWorld disputes claim injury inflicted by another whale
* Company says quality of care exceeds government standard
* In protest, animal rights group calls for SeaWorld boycott
By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO, Oct 3 Activists with People for the
Ethical Treatment of Animals protested what they called poor
conditions for killer whales and their trainers at SeaWorld San
Diego on Wednesday, a week after filing a federal complaint
saying the theme park had failed to keep incompatible animals
apart.
The group is protesting a Sept. 20 incident when they say a
killer whale at the park, named Nakai, lost "a dinner plate
sized chunk of flesh" after another orca attacked him.
SeaWorld said the injury was caused by contact with the
walls of the cement pool during a performance.
Some 30-40 people protested at the entrance to SeaWorld San
Diego on Wednesday, including a woman dressed as an orca with a
bandage wrapped around its head.
"We are encouraging the public to boycott SeaWorld over
their treatment of these killer whales, which results in
injuries to the animals and to the trainers," said Matt Bruce, a
local spokesman for the animal rights group.
"As long as they profit from keeping animals in confinement
for entertainment, we would love to see SeaWorld shut down."
U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines require that
incompatible animals be kept apart.
"SeaWorld is fully aware of the social conflict, stress,
agitation and resulting aggression and injury that it causes by
housing these social and intelligent animals incompatibly, yet
it continues to do so," PETA's federal complaint states.
The complaint follows ongoing legal fallout over the 2010
death of Florida trainer Dawn Brancheau, who was killed by an
orca, named Tilikum, in front of horrified spectators at a
SeaWorld show in Orlando, Florida.
SeaWorld has appealed a federal ruling that has kept its
trainers from swimming with killer whales during public
performances, arguing that physical contact between animals and
their human minders is essential to its operations.
The company, owned by private equity firm Blackstone Group,
has parks in Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio.
SeaWorld said in a statement that Nakai's behavior is
"perfectly normal," and that he interacts well with his trainers
and other whales. They added that the company always goes above
and beyond to care for and protect its animals.
"SeaWorld's zoological facilities and methods of care exceed
standards set by the Animal Welfare Act," a written statement
from the company said. "There is no organization more
passionately committed to the physical, mental and social care
and well-being of animals than SeaWorld."
Nakai is healing well, with new tissue already growing where
he was injured, SeaWorld said.
Activists said they commissioned an investigator from the
Orca Research Trust to look at Nakai, and that person found
puncture marks that match an orca's teeth.
(Editing by Mary Slosson and Todd Eastham)