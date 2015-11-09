(Confirms company plans, adds byline and changes dateline;
By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO Nov 9 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc
announced plans on Monday to phase out the signature
"Shamu" killer whale show at its San Diego park next year, after
long-running criticism of its treatment of the captive marine
mammals.
The move, which follows a vote by the California Coastal
Commission last month barring the park from continuing to breed
killer whales, or orcas, in captivity, was announced during a
webcast company presentation to investors and the media.
In place of its centerpiece orca performances, the park
plans to open a new killer whale exhibition in 2017 staged in a
"more natural setting" with a more conservation-oriented theme,
SeaWorld Chief Executive Officer Joel Manby said during the
presentation.
SeaWorld executives did not immediately elaborate on how the
new attraction would differ from the old shows. And it was not
clear whether the same changes would be undertaken at the
company's two other aquatic theme parks, in Orlando, Florida,
and San Antonio, Texas.
SeaWorld has faced heated criticism and declining admissions
since release of the 2013 documentary film "Blackfish," which
depicted captivity of killer whales as inherently cruel and said
the practice has persisted because orcas are the primary
attraction at the company's highly lucrative theme parks.
The film, which SeaWorld has criticized as inaccurate and
misleading, also explored the circumstances leading to the 2010
death of a top SeaWorld trainer, who was pulled underwater and
drowned by an orca she had worked and performed with in Florida.
Trainers have not been allowed back into the water with
killer whales during performances at SeaWorld since that
incident.
A plan by the San Diego park to expand its orca pools drew
opposition from animal rights groups and their supporters who
wanted to see the park's collection of 11 killer whales released
into the wild instead.
The state Coastal Commission voted unanimously in October to
permit SeaWorld San Diego to expand its orca habitat while
requiring the park to cease its captive-breeding program for the
whales. SeaWorld said days later that it intended to challenge
that decision.
The commission's decision was seen as a major blow to the
park's long-running traditional orca shows, named for Shamu, the
original killer whale star of SeaWorld's performances, in the
1960s and early 1970s.
(Additional reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Writing
by Steve Gorman; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)