By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO Nov 9 SeaWorld said on Monday it
plans to replace its signature "Shamu" killer whale shows in San
Diego with displays focused on "conservation," after grappling
with sagging attendance and years of criticism over treatment of
the captive marine mammals.
Animal rights activists, pressing to end public exhibition
of killer whales altogether, branded the SeaWorld announcement
as little more than window-dressing designed to make continued
display of the animals more palatable to the public.
The move, unveiled in a company presentation to investors,
followed a vote by California regulators last month barring
SeaWorld San Diego from continuing to breed the killer whales,
or orcas, if it proceeds with a planned expansion of their
artificial habitat.
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Chief Executive Officer
Joel Manby said 2016 would be the last year of the park's
"current orca experience," which features the black-and-white
marine predators performing various tricks at the direction of
trainers.
A highlight of those shows has been a leaping orca
unleashing an enormous splash onto the front rows of spectators
seated in the park's outdoor Shamu Stadium arena, named for the
original killer whale star of SeaWorld's performances in the
1960s and early 70s.
"In 2017 we're going to launch an all-new orca experience
with a conservation theme in a more natural setting," Manby
said, adding that plans were based on SeaWorld guests surveys.
"They want the San Diego whale experience to be what the
animal would do in the wild," he said in response to questions.
"They jump in the wild, they splash in the wild."
He did not elaborate, saying only that there would be fewer
theatrics. But a company press release said the attraction would
focus on the animals' natural behaviors. "The show will include
conservation messaging and tips guests can take home to make a
difference for orcas in the wild," it said.
There was no mention of any changes in the works for orca
attractions at the company's two other U.S. aquatic theme parks,
in Orlando, Florida, and San Antonio, Texas.
Investors calling into the company's presentation did not
ask about the possible financial implications of the change. But
the announcement came on the heels of lackluster third-quarter
earnings at SeaWorld, and its shares closed down $0.23, or 1.26
percent, on the New York Stock Exchange at $17.91.
THE 'BLACKFISH' EFFECT
SeaWorld has faced heated criticism and declining revenues
since the release of the 2013 documentary film "Blackfish,"
which depicted the captivity and public exhibition of killer
whales as inherently cruel.
The film, which SeaWorld has criticized as inaccurate and
misleading, also explored the circumstances leading to the 2010
death of a top SeaWorld trainer, who was pulled underwater and
drowned by an orca she had performed with in Florida.
Trainers have not been allowed back into the water with
killer whales during SeaWorld performances since that incident.
The company has sought to counter negative publicity
surrounding "Blackfish" with a public relations blitz aimed at
drawing attention to SeaWorld's role in marine mammal research
and its rescue and rehabilitation of animals in the wild.
A plan by the San Diego park to enlarge its 7-million-gallon
(26-million-liter) orca pool complex as part of a $100 million
"Blue World" expansion drew opposition from animal rights groups
and their supporters, who want to see the park's collection of
11 killer whales released into coastal sanctuaries instead.
The state Coastal Commission voted unanimously in October to
permit the expansion, but only on condition that captive
breeding of the whales cease, along with the transfer or sale of
new whales to the park.
The company, which has said it would challenge the
commission's ruling, gave no indication on Monday that it was
ready to give up its orca breeding program.
SeaWorld's critics said the newly announced display plans
are designed to appease a growing segment of the public that has
come to regard orca shows as inhumane exploitation of
intelligent creatures.
"An end to SeaWorld's tawdry and circus-style performance is
inevitable, but it's actually captivity that denies these
far-ranging orca the opportunity to engage in behaviors that are
natural and important to them," said Ben Williamson, director of
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
(Additional reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Writing
by Steve Gorman; Editing by Tom Brown and Sandra Maler)