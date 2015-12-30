By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO Dec 29 SeaWorld sued California
authorities on Tuesday, seeking to overturn a decision that
allows the San Diego theme park to expand its orca habitat only
if it stops breeding killer whales in captivity.
The lawsuit, filed in San Diego Superior Court, argues that
the California Coastal Commission overstepped its authority when
it imposed the breeding restriction because it does not have
jurisdiction over the marine mammals, which are regulated under
federal law.
The commission, which oversees development along
California's coast, only had jurisdiction to approve or reject
construction projects at the park and would effectively end
SeaWorld's popular killer whale shows, the complaint said.
"The condition forces SeaWorld to either agree to the
eventual demise of its lawful and federally regulated orca
exhibition, or withdraw the permit application and forego the
effort to enhance the orcas' habitat," SeaWorld Entertainment
Inc attorneys said.
During a contentious seven-hour hearing in October, the
California Coastal Commission voted unanimously to give SeaWorld
permission to double the size of its orca pools so long as the
park ends its captive breeding program and does not transfer any
of its marine mammals to other facilities.
Critics who attended the hearing questioned SeaWorld's
treatment of animals in captivity and demanded the park's
population of 11 orcas be released into the wild.
"The Coastal Commission process became unhinged," the
complaint states. "Animal rights activists appeared at the
Coastal Commission hearing and vilified SeaWorld in their
'testimony,'" the lawsuit contends.
Officials at the commission did not immediately return calls
for comment about the lawsuit.
Eight of SeaWorld's 11 orcas are the result of captive
breeding, the lawsuit said.
"SeaWorld has not collected an orca from the wild in more
than 35 years and has committed to not doing so in the future,"
attorneys said.
The complaint asks the Superior Court judge to either order
the the restrictions be removed or order a new hearing of the
development proposal, called "Blue World," without the
restrictions on breeding and transfer, and for the cost of
SeaWorld's attorney fees.
