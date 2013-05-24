By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla.
May 24 SeaWorld Orlando opened
its "Antarctica: Empire of the Penguins" on Friday, a new
attraction that will be coated with 10 tons of fresh snow each
day.
To recreate a cold, dry climate suitable for penguins in
hot, humid Florida, designers used airtight doors, humidifiers
and air purifiers, SeaWorld said. Icicles and glittering ice
crystals were created out of hand-blown Pyrex and glass.
Housed in a facility kept at 30 degrees, it is the coldest
exhibit ever featured at Florida's major theme parks, which
include Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.
The attraction features almost 250 so-called "flippered
flyers" from such penguin varieties as Gentoo, Adelie and
Rockhopper and a ride that allows visitors to follow a penguin
named Puck as he demonstrates what life is like for his species
in Antarctica, according to SeaWorld.
Courting, nesting and molting behaviors of penguins are
affected by light. SeaWorld used a computerized lighting system
that alters the light in the habitat almost daily to recreate
natural sunrise-to-sunset and seasonal light patterns from their
natural habitat.
