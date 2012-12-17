Dec 17 Aladdin Capital Management and its
broker-dealer agreed to pay more than $1.6 million to settle
charges it falsely told clients it would co-invest in two
financial products, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
said.
Aladdin, an investment adviser, said in marketing material
that it had "skin in the game" in two collateralized debt
obligations, even though it did not invest in the products, the
SEC said on Monday.
The Connecticut-based firm continued from 2007 to 2010 to
erroneously tell clients that it was investing in the products
alongside them, the SEC said.
Regulators also said former executive Joseph Schlim agreed
to pay a $50,000 penalty to settle charges related to his role,
which the SEC said included making sales calls to potential
clients.
Lawyers for Aladdin and Schlim could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Aladdin and Schlim neither admitted nor denied the charges,
the SEC said.