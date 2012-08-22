European stocks subdued as weaker healthcare stocks, oil prices weigh
LONDON, June 6 European shares extended their fall on Tuesday as weaker oil prices, pulled lower by a major diplomatic rift between Gulf Arab states, gave rise to risk adversity.
WASHINGTON Aug 22 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted 2-1 on Wednesday to adopt an anti-bribery rule that will require energy and other companies to disclose payments they make to governments.
Two members of the commission were recused on the vote, and one Republican commissioner voted against the rule, saying it fell outside the SEC's investor protection expertise.
OSLO, June 6 The export of fertilisers from Qatari producer Qafco is unaffected by a regional diplomatic row that has cut off other commodity shipments, Norway's Yara said on Tuesday.