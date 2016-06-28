WASHINGTON, June 28 The top U.S. securities
regulator on Tuesday proposed a rule intended to ensure that
investors are not harmed when asset managers fall on hard times
or close up shop.
"While an adviser may not always be able to prevent
significant disruptions to its operations, advance planning and
preparation can help mitigate the effects of such disruptions
and in some cases, minimize the likelihood of their occurrence,
which is an objective of this rule," Securities and Exchange
Commission Chair Mary Jo White said in a statement. She added
that the proposal is part of a broader effort to "modernize and
enhance regulatory safeguards for the asset management
industry."
The proposed rule would require investment advisers to put
in place business continuity and transition plans, laying out
how they would minimize material disruptions to service.
