WASHINGTON, June 28 The top U.S. securities regulator on Tuesday proposed a rule intended to ensure that investors are not harmed when asset managers fall on hard times or close up shop.

"While an adviser may not always be able to prevent significant disruptions to its operations, advance planning and preparation can help mitigate the effects of such disruptions and in some cases, minimize the likelihood of their occurrence, which is an objective of this rule," Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White said in a statement. She added that the proposal is part of a broader effort to "modernize and enhance regulatory safeguards for the asset management industry."

The proposed rule would require investment advisers to put in place business continuity and transition plans, laying out how they would minimize material disruptions to service. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)