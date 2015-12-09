WASHINGTON Dec 9 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is concerned that financial auditors are not
living up to the requirements of securities laws, Chair Mary Jo
White told a meeting of certified public accountants on
Wednesday.
"In the worrisome column, we still observe too many
instances where companies and their auditors have not discharged
their responsibilities adequately under the securities laws and
professional standards," White said at the national conference
of the American Institute of CPAs.
She said recent inspections by the Public Company Accounting
Oversight Board had found "significant deficiencies" in
assessing and responding to risks of misstatement, auditing
accounting estimates, and work performed by some firms in
cross-border audits.
White also noted deficiencies in auditing the effectiveness
of internal controls over financial reporting, which are
intended to ensure that a company's financial statements are
prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting
principles.
Reporting and auditing have become areas of increased focus
for the top financial regulator in the United States. White
pointed to recent enforcement actions against firms for "missing
or ignoring red flags."
"Such failures are totally unacceptable," she said.
Earlier this month, audit firm Grant Thornton LLP and two of
its partners agreed to settle SEC charges that they ignored red
flags and fraud risks at two publicly traded companies.
White also told the group she had growing concerns that the
increasing workloads of some companies' audit committees could
keep them from overseeing independent auditors, as well as from
setting up systems to handle complaints about accounting and
reporting to shareholders.
For more than 10 years, an international board has worked to
develop global accounting standards, and the SEC will soon
discuss a proposal allowing U.S. issuers to use them to prepare
supplementary information to their financial statements, White
said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)