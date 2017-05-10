BRIEF-Capital Markets Authority clarifies on alleged purchase/takeover of National Bank of Kenya by KCB Group
* Clarify no regulatory filings made by KCB Group regarding possible acquisition of majority shares of National Bank Of Kenya
WASHINGTON May 10 Barclays will pay more than $97 million to settle civil charges, after U.S. regulators said Wednesday the company overcharged clients from its asset management business by millions of dollars.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that Barclays settled the matter without admitting or denying the charges, which allege that it collected excess mutual fund sales charges, charged fees for services that were not properly rendered and made numerous other billing errors.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)
June 20 Serco Group Plc has won a contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($1.98 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing company said on Tuesday.