NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. securities regulators last week affirmed the importance of "consolidated" quotes and stock prices, a reminder that brokers must provide clients the most complete view of the market and that any subset is not enough.

The letter from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to exchange operator BATS Global Markets Inc, which sought relief from potential enforcement actions, may put a dent in a lucrative data feed from Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. BATS was hoping to tap the market for similar products.

The SEC also may have provided insight into a long-pending court case in Washington involving Nasdaq and an affiliate of the New York Stock Exchange, a unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

The SEC letter emphasized the relevance of the "national best bid or offer," or NBBO, when retail investors gauge both execution quality and the market for small trades.

"Particularly for retail investors, the NBBO continues to retain a great deal of value," the letter said.

At issue is the new BATS One data feed, which aggregates last sale prices and best bids and offers from the four BATS exchanges. It represents about 20 percent of daily U.S. stock market volume, and 99.79 percent of the time, its quotes vary less than 1 percent from the NBBO quotation, BATS says.

That claim, which echoes marketing for rival products Nasdaq Basic and NYSE BQT, does not meet regulatory requirements even if a broker only uses BATS One as a guide for the market while executing orders using consolidated data from all U.S. stock exchanges, as required, the SEC said.

BATS, the SEC, Nasdaq and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which oversees brokers, declined to comment.

The letter may limit sales of Nasdaq Basic, which Nasdaq says has saved the securities industry $100 million over the past six years and whose subscriber base increased 48 percent last year.

The letter makes clear that investors should have access to a full slate of information when making investment decisions, suggesting the SEC is aware that the amount of shares available to buy or sell can vary greatly among the exchanges.

In the Washington case involving the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the Nasdaq Stock Market and an NYSE affiliate have said their market information is interchangeable, and just one data feed from either entity is sufficient to trade. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)