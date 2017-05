Oct 19 The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday said it approved the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's proposal that requires its members to report their trades of U.S. government securities.

The data are intended to help regulators to oversee the $13 trillion U.S. Treasuries market following the "flash" rally two years ago during which bond prices swung wildly within minutes. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)