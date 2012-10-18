By Emily Flitter
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 18 A Hong Kong-based firm has
agreed to pay more than $14 million to settle charges of trading
on inside knowledge of CNOOC Ltd's bid for Nexen Inc
, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on
Thursday.
The SEC said Well Advantage proposed to pay back the illegal
profits made on the trades, plus a penalty worth the same
amount.
The proposed settlement requires court approval.
The SEC in July charged Well Advantage, a firm controlled by
Zhang Zhirong with buying shares of Canada's Nexen stock based
on confidential information that China's CNOOC was about to
announce an acquisition of Nexen.
CNOOC said on July 23 it had agreed to acquire Nexen for
$15.1 billion, China's biggest foreign takeover bid. Shares of
Nexen jumped almost 52 percent that day.
Well Advantage sold the Nexen shares for more than $7
million immediately after the deal was publicly announced, the
SEC said.
Zhang Zhirong, who was not charged, is chairman of China
Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings, a
sh ipbuilder that has a st rategic cooperation agreement with
CNOOC.
A lawyer representing Well Advantage, Alan Brudner of Paul
Hastings in New York, declined to comment on the proposed
settlement because it is pending before a federal judge.
If the proposal is accepted by the judge, Well Advantage
will settle without admitting or denying the charges.
"If approved by the court, Well Advantage has agreed to give
up all of its ill-gotten profits from these trades and pay a
substantial penalty on top of that," Sanjay Wadhwa, deputy chief
of the SEC Enforcement Division's Market Abuse Unit and
associate director of the New York Regional Office, said in a
press release.
The SEC said the investigation is continuing.