WASHINGTON/BOSTON April 12 Bharat R. Ramamurti, a legislative aide for Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, is a contender for one of the vacant commissioner jobs at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ramamurti currently serves as senior counsel to Warren on banking and economic policy, and Warren is staunchly backing him for the SEC job, one of the sources told Reuters.

The sources spoke anonymously because the deliberations over SEC candidates are non-public. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese)