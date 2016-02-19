WASHINGTON Feb 19 The main U.S. financial
regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, will zone in
on asset management, equity market structure, and disclosure
effectiveness in 2016, Chair Mary Jo White said on Friday.
There is limited time for the commission to accomplish any
goals, with the administration of President Barack Obama coming
to an end in less than 12 months. Traditionally, the head of the
SEC, a politically appointed position, is replaced when a
president leaves office. The SEC is currently down two members
from its full complement of five.
In equity market structure, the SEC will finalize rules on
the oversight of active proprietary traders and on alternative
trading systems. It will also work to enhance order routing
disclosures and the risk controls on trading algorithms, White
said in a speech at a lawyers' meeting in Washington.
White said she anticipates the SEC will soon ask for comment
on a plan from self-regulatory organizations for the
consolidated audit trail, which would establish a central
database for every trade order, execution and cancellation to
help regulators better police Wall Street trading activity in
stock and options markets.
For asset management, White said the SEC would continue to
look at liquidity risk, and that "advancing proposals for
transition planning and stress testing are among our 2016
priorities for the asset management industry."
