WASHINGTON, March 9 The top U.S. securities regulator is preparing for the budget that President Donald Trump is poised to release next week, the Securities and Exchange Commission's acting chairman said on Thursday, adding that it is talking with the White House's budget office and holding daily meetings about spending plans.

The acting chairman, Republican Michael Piwowar, added that the federal hiring freeze Trump put in place shortly after he was inaugurated in January is "already having an effect" on the commission's work. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)