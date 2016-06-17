By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 17 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has granted the hotly debated request by
alternative trading group IEX Group Inc to launch a new U.S.
public stock exchange, a move likely to intensify arguments over
current market structure.
IEX, made famous by Michael Lewis' 2014 book "Flash Boys: A
Wall Street Revolt," is notable because it would be the only
exchange in the United States to include a so-called speed bump
- a 350 millionths-of-a-second delay in all incoming and
outcoming orders.
According to IEX, that delay protects investors from
high-frequency traders who can pick up on trading signals and
use their faster technology to electronically front-run slower
investors.
Other exchanges, including Nasdaq, the New York
Stock Exchange and BATS Global Markets, have
vigorously opposed the idea of IEX gaining regulatory approval
as a U.S. stock exchange. Nasdaq has suggested that any SEC
approval could be legally challenged.
The approval marks the first time in three years that the
SEC has sanctioned a new trading exchange. The most recent
approval was when International Securities Exchange's options
exchange, ISE Gemini, received the green light in July 2013.
Critics of the application have argued the speed bump
violates the SEC's own rule against intentional delays of price
displays, also known as Regulation NMS, for National Market
System.
Competing exchanges have also complained about IEX asking
for discretion to send orders to other exchanges without a speed
bump. Critics say this would give IEX too much leeway to decide
how individual trades are made, with some trades being based on
delayed quotes and others executed immediately.
The IEX decision comes as the biggest exchanges have been
losing market share to private trading venues, called dark
pools, and other newer exchanges. The New York Stock Exchange
and NYSE Arca, for example, combined for about 29 percent of
market share in 2009, based on trading volume. They now have
about 24 percent market share this year, according to Rosenblatt
Securities data.
Any new exchange coming online would add a player to the
pie, meaning revenue from market participants would be split
among more competing exchanges. In addition, IEX's speed bump
could dampen trading volumes, which would also drag on exchange
revenue.
IEX expects to implement trading in all stock symbols on
Sept. 2, ceasing operations of the IEX Alternative Trading
System (ATS), also known as a dark pool, according to its
website.
(Additional reporting by Marcus Howard in New York; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)