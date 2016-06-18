(Adds details on SEC voting process)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 17
Exchange Commission has approved alternative trading group IEX
Group Inc's request to launch a new U.S. public stock exchange,
in a move likely to intensify arguments over current market
structure.
IEX, made famous by Michael Lewis' 2014 book "Flash Boys: A
Wall Street Revolt," is notable because it would be the only
exchange in the United States to include a so-called speed bump
- a 350 millionths-of-a-second delay in all incoming and
outgoing orders.
According to IEX, that delay protects investors from
high-frequency traders who can pick up on trading signals and
use their faster technology to electronically front-run slower
investors.
The SEC approved the speed bump under what it called an
interpretation of Regulation NMS, for National Market System,
which disallowed intentional delays of price displays.
Despite that regulation, the agency said it had determined
that "a small delay will not prevent investors from accessing
stock prices in a fair and efficient manner."
"We are grateful and humbled by the support we've received
from the investor community, without it, we may have faced a
different result," said Brad Katsuyama, co-founder and chief
executive of IEX.
"This is a milestone for all of those who have supported IEX
and we look forward to becoming a stock exchange, which will
provide us the opportunity to have an even greater impact on the
markets."
In related decisions, the SEC said it will now consider
delays of less that one millisecond at a "de minimis" level and
will also conduct a study within two years to determine the
effect of intentional delays on market quality, including asset
pricing.
A source familiar with the voting process said Chair Mary Jo
White, Commissioner Kara M. Stein and Commissioner Michael S.
Piwowar voted in favor of the application.
Due to the speed bump, the Commission ruled on what is known
as a protected quote, which states a quotation must be
"immediately and automatically accessible and be the best bid or
best offer of a national securities exchange or national
securities association." On that issue, the Chair and
Commissioner Stein voted in favor of while Commissioner Piwowar
voted against it, according to the source.
Other exchanges, including Nasdaq, the New York
Stock Exchange and BATS Global Markets, have
vigorously opposed the idea of IEX gaining regulatory approval
as a U.S. stock exchange. Nasdaq has suggested that any SEC
approval could be legally challenged but a source familiar with
the SEC believed its authority could withstand any challenge.
Rival exchanges could be adversely affected by an additional
exchange that will eat into the revenue pie from market data
fees, while IEX's speed bump - which will affect the speed of
orders throughout the system - could dampen trading volumes and
hit revenue.
Nasdaq declined comment on the decision while a Bats
spokesman said, "Bats congratulates IEX and appreciates the
significant changes they made to their application to address
industry concerns."
Jamil Nazarali, head of Citadel Execution Services at
Citadel Securities, one of the largest private U.S. trading
venues, has been a vocal critic of the application.
"Today's decision will test and potentially reverse the
gains in fairness, efficiency and transparency that have been
made to our markets over the last decade," he said. "We must be
vigilant to identify unintended consequences, and firm in our
commitment to equitable and consistent treatment for all
investors."
The approval marks the first time in three years that the
SEC has sanctioned a new trading exchange. The most recent
approval was when International Securities Exchange's options
exchange, ISE Gemini, received the green light in July 2013.
It also opens the door for other exchanges to petition for
their own speed bumps. The SEC source said "if you do this for
one you have to do it for all", but declined to speculate about
whether other exchanges would want their own.
The IEX decision comes as the biggest exchanges have been
losing market share to private trading venues, called dark
pools, and other newer exchanges. The New York Stock Exchange
and NYSE Arca, for example, combined for about 29 percent of
market share in 2009, based on trading volume. They now have
about 24 percent market share this year, according to Rosenblatt
Securities data.
IEX expects to implement trading in all stock symbols on
Sept. 2, ceasing operations of the IEX Alternative Trading
System (ATS), also known as a dark pool, according to its
website.
