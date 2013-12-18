By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 18 Start-up companies will be
able to raise much more capital through certain public stock
deals without facing costly regulatory burdens under a proposal
announced by U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's plan is the last
major outstanding rule requirement from the Jumpstart Our
Business Startups Act, a 2012 law that eases regulations to help
small businesses raise capital and go public.
It would update a rule on the books known as "Regulation A,"
a measure intended to spur capital-raising by exempting certain
public offerings from SEC registration requirements.
Under Wednesday's plan, known in regulatory parlance as
"Regulation A-plus," companies can decide to increase the amount
of money that they can raise under Regulation A deals from $5
million under current rules to $50 million in a one-year period.
The proposal would exempt deals between $5 million and $50
million from oversight by the states.
However, any deals above the $5 million mark would also be
subject to some additional regulatory requirements.
They would be required, for instance, to file audited
financial statements, and investors would be capped on how much
stock they could purchase.
Congress required the SEC to update the rules governing
Regulation A in large part because its use has steadily declined
in recent years.
In 2011, there were only 19 Reg A deals compared with 116 in
1997, according to a July 2012 report from the Government
Accountability Office.
Securities legal experts have attributed the decline in part
to the low $5 million cap.
However, many have also said companies have been deterred
from using Regulation A because, although such offerings are
exempt from SEC registration, they generally still must be
registered in every state where they are sold.
This can be time-consuming and costly because each state has
varying "blue sky" laws governing securities.
The JOBS Act gives the SEC the authority to preempt the
states from overseeing Regulation A offerings if they are
offered on a stock exchange or if the deals are only sold to
sophisticated, "qualified" purchasers.
State securities regulators have urged the SEC not to take
this route, saying it would harm their ability to protect
investors and police for fraud.
In late October, the states came up with a plan to offer a
streamlined registration process so that any company that wants
to offer Regulation A deals in multiple states only needs to
register the securities once.
While Wednesday's plan does propose to pre-empt state
oversight of deals above $5 million, the SEC's proposal also
asks questions about whether the states' streamlined
registration process is a workable alternative.