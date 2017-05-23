(Adds background)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON May 23 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has suspended some of its pending in-house
court cases, after a Denver-based federal appeals court found
the agency had violated the Constitution in how it hired its
administrative law judges.
In an order dated May 22, Wall Street's top regulator said
it would suspend any cases in which a defendant will have an
option to appeal a case before the Tenth Circuit Court of
Appeals, which covers the states of Colorado, Kansas, New
Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming.
The SEC's order comes after that same appeals court earlier
this month declined to reconsider the ruling which found the
SEC's hiring of its judges violated the Constitution's
appointments clause.
That finding is at odds with the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the District of Columbia Circuit, which previously sided with
the SEC and found its hiring of the judges did not violate the
law.
The Washington, D.C.-based appeals court is due to
reconsider its ruling in oral arguments on Wednesday morning.
The SEC has faced mounting challenges to the
constitutionality of how it appoints in-house judges in recent
years.
Critics call the in-house court unfair to defendants,
because there is limited discovery, the case is fast-tracked and
some feel the SEC gets a home court advantage.
At issue is whether administrative law judges are employees
or "inferior officers" who wield significant decision-making
authority because of their powers to impose fines and bar people
from the financial industry.
Under the appointments clause of the Constitution, officers
must be appointed by the president, the head of an agency or a
court.
The SEC's administrative judges, however, are not currently
hired by the agency's presidentially-appointed commissioners.
The agency disagrees that its judges qualify as officers. It
argues they are mere "employees" because their decisions are not
final and still subject to SEC review.
As employees, they do not need to be hired by the SEC's
chairman and they would not be covered by the appointments
clause.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Tom
Brown)