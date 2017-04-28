By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. regulators on Friday
filed civil charges against two former executives at government
contractor L3 Technologies over accounting violations
that led the company to improperly recognize $17.9 million in
revenue from a contract with the U.S. Army.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that David
Pruitt, former vice president of finance in the Army Sustainment
Division at L3, plans to fight the charges, while L3's former
Army Sustainment Division president Mark Wentlent has agreed to
settle related charges.
The company previously settled with the SEC and paid a $1.6
million penalty.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Editing by Franklin Paul)