France election poses risk to world economy-Schaeuble
WASHINGTON, April 21 The presidential election in France where a first round takes place this weekend poses a risk to the global economy, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 6 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it was suing the New York-based dark pool operator Liquidnet Inc for failing to safeguard confidential trading information.
The SEC said Liquidnet would pay $2 million to settle the case, without admitting or denying any of its findings. In its case, the SEC said Liquidnet improperly used subscribers' confidential trading information to market its services by incorporating the data in presentations and sharing it with other customers.
A lawyer representing Liquidnet did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
NEW YORK, April 21 The head of General Electric said on Friday that the global economy is picking up speed even though the natural resources sector remains slow.