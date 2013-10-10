NEW YORK Oct 9 Matthew Martens, the top trial lawyer at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who led the agency to victory in its blockbuster civil fraud case against Goldman Sachs Vice President Fabrice Tourre, is joining the law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr.

The law firm, known as WilmerHale, announced on Wednesday that Martens will be joining as a partner in its securities and litigation practices.

Martens most recently served as chief litigation counsel for the Division of Enforcement at the SEC. Although his main job was to oversee other lawyers, he tried the case against Tourre, the highest profile case to emerge from the agency's investigations into the causes of the 2008 financial crisis.

The SEC had accused Tourre, who once referred to himself as "the fabulous Fab" in an email, of misleading investors in a synthetic collateralized debt obligation called Abacus 2007-AC1. The SEC said Tourre failed to disclose that Paulson & Co Inc, the hedge fund of billionaire John Paulson, helped choose subprime mortgage securities linked to go into Abacus and also that the fund planned to bet against it.

Martens joined the SEC in August 2010 from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Charlotte, North Carolina, which he joined as an assistant U.S. Attorney and left as a deputy criminal chief.

WilmerHale, which represents major corporations, has 1,000 lawyers across 14 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia, according to its website.