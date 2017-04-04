By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 3 Before Wall Street attorney
Jay Clayton was nominated to be head of the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, he communicated with more than a half dozen
of President Donald Trump's transition representatives,
including one whose company has a multi-million-dollar contract
with the SEC, according to documents seen by Reuters.
Among those whom Clayton was in touch with was Peter Thiel,
a Trump donor and Silicon Valley entrepreneur who co-founded
Palantir Technologies, which has a contract with the SEC that
Clayton may one day have to review, according to written answers
from Clayton in response to questions from the Senate Banking
Committee's top Democrat, Sherrod Brown.
Clayton's responses followed his confirmation hearing before
the committee on March 23.
Clayton wrote that he communicated on a "substantive basis"
with current members of the Trump administration and other
former transition officials including Thiel.
He did not elaborate about the nature of the communications.
In 2015, Palantir, based in Palo Alto, California, won a
more than $43 million contract with the SEC to provide data
mining services, according to public records. The contract was
for five years, with years two through five being optional, an
SEC spokeswoman told Reuters at the time.
If confirmed as SEC chairman, Clayton will have direct
authority over contracting matters for the agency.
A spokesman for Clayton declined to comment. Palantir did
not respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for the White
House referred all questions to spokesmen for Clayton.
Clayton also disclosed in his written responses that he
communicated with others, including Rebekah Mercer, a Trump
donor whose father, Robert Mercer, founded the hedge fund
Renaissance Technologies; Genie Energy Ltd President Ira
Greenstein; venture capitalist Darren Blanton; Martin
Silverstein, a lawyer who is senior counsel with the law firm
Greenberg Taurig and who was ambassador to Uruguay for four
years under President George W. Bush; Trump's current chief
strategist Steve Bannon; and White House Chief of Staff Reince
Priebus, the documents show.
"I believe it is fair to presume that one or more of these
individuals may be affiliated with one or more public companies
or other companies that are regulated by the SEC," Clayton
wrote. He did not address whether any of the individuals may
also have a financial stake in SEC contracts.
The disclosure of his communications with Thiel come just
one day before the Senate Banking Committee is set to vote on
whether to send Clayton's nomination to the full Senate. He is
still expected to be approved by the committee and later by the
full Senate.
The issue has the potential to stoke deeper concerns among
some Democrats on the panel who already have misgivings about
possible conflicts of interest.
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat from Nevada, told
Reuters in a statement that Clayton should disclose more details
about his talks with Thiel.
"We must be sure that no commitments or deals were made
between Mr. Thiel and Mr. Clayton, especially pertaining to
Thiel’s company’s pending business before the SEC," she said.
At his confirmation hearing last month, Clayton was grilled
repeatedly about possible conflicts of interest.
