By Sarah N. Lynch and Alexandra Alper
| WASHINGTON, July 22
WASHINGTON, July 22 U.S. Senators are planning
to introduce a bipartisan bill on Monday to give the country's
securities regulator the authority to seek tougher fines for
alleged Wall Street criminals.
The bill, sponsored by Rhode Island Democrat Jack Reed and
Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley, would boost the penalties that
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission can seek from firms
and individuals accused of wrongdoing and triple the cap on
funds the agency can seek from repeat offenders.
"If a fine is just decimal dust for a Wall Street firm,
that's not a deterrent," Grassley said in a statement. "A
penalty should mean something."
The bill comes only months after SEC Chairwoman Mary
Schapiro asked Congress to boost the agency's firepower, after a
federal judge in New York tossed out two SEC settlements over
paltry penalties.
On the same November day that Schapiro spelled out her
legislative wish-list to Congress, U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff threw out the SEC's proposed $285 million settlement with
Citigroup Inc, calling the monetary fine "pocket change." He
also said investors were being "short-changed."
The SEC had alleged investors lost $700 million from the bad
bets, while Citigroup had planned to give up $160 million in
ill-gotten profit.
The SEC is still in the process of appealing the ruling.
In 2009, the same judge also rejected a proposed settlement
with Bank of America Corp until the two parties agreed to raise
the figure.
President Barack Obama echoed Schapiro's concerns in
December, during a campaign style speech in Kansas, where he
said he'd call for legislation to make "penalties count."
Grassley and Reed's legislation would hew closely to what
Schapiro requested.
The SEC can currently penalize individuals up to $150,000
per violation and up to $725,000 per entity. Under the bill,
those numbers would go up to $1 million and $10 million,
respectively.
It would also triple the penalty cap for repeat offenders
who have been convicted of securities fraud within the past five
years. The agency would also have the power to assess the
penalties in-house without having to go to fedearl court, a
change from current law.
Crucially, the SEC could also seek three times the amount
of ill-gotten gains or investor losses.
In a recent SEC settlement cited by the Senators, former
Bear Stears hedge fund managers were forced to pay civil
penalties totaling about $1 million, after being indicted for
defrauding investors out of $1.6 billion.