WASHINGTON, March 12 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is experimenting with punishments that more
closely fit the wrongdoing at issue in a bid to give its
enforcement cases more bite.
Criticized for its traditional practice of a broad ban on
wrongdoers breaking securities law again, the SEC is testing
injunctions that specifically bar certain behavior, such as
giving advice to pension funds or profiting from presenting
investment seminars.
Critics of the SEC's typical broad prohibitions say they are
ineffective and not well enforced. Customized injunctions could
also be a more precise tool than the blunt instrument of barring
an individual from being a company officer or director.
"We want to use all of the tools available to us to
specifically discourage repeat misconduct and go beyond the
injunctions we traditionally obtain," George Canellos, the SEC's
acting enforcement director, told Reuters in an interview.
In the past year SEC lawyers have slowly started seeking
injunctions that bar defendants from specific types of conduct,
even if that conduct is itself legal.
They are relying on authority derived from the 2002
Sarbanes-Oxley investor protection law that makes explicit
courts' authority to follow through on the SEC's recommended
injunctions.
"We are actively exploring ways to invoke that authority
more creatively toward the goal of creating remedies tailored to
the misconduct at issue," he said.
The new push comes as former top federal prosecutor Mary Jo
White is poised to take over the agency. She is expected to win
confirmation from the Senate and plans to tell lawmakers on
Tuesday that she will bring a "bold and unrelenting" enforcement
program to the agency.
Canellos previously worked under White as a federal
prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, and could
stay on at the SEC in a senior enforcement role.
TURNING A PAGE
As securities regulators turn their attention away from the
financial crisis cases that have absorbed their attention for
the past five years, and look to cases around market structure
issues and high frequency trading, they are exploring tools they
haven't used much in the past.
In September, for example, the SEC settled an older case
against a salesman who hosted investing classes the SEC alleged
to be misleading. In settling the case, the SEC convinced a
federal court to bar the defendant from receiving compensation
for developing, presenting, or marketing investment classes.
And in May, when the SEC filed its corruption case against
former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and other top city
officials, it sought to bar them from participating in any
decisions involving investments in securities by public
pensions. Kilpatrick was convicted on Monday on two dozen
federal charges of corruption and bribery, and the SEC's case
remains pending.
Former SEC lawyers said the model could potentially apply to
cases against larger institutions. A company that misstated
earnings, for example, could face an injunction barring them
from ever misstating earnings in the future, a scarier prospect
than a generic ban on violating the securities laws.
But lawyers also said such a prospect would be fought hard
by the defense bar, and it is unclear how aggressively the SEC
would pursue such bans.
"What is the limiting principle?" said Daniel Nathan, a
former SEC lawyer now in private practice at Morrison &
Foerster. "For a conduct-based injunction, when do you do it,
and when not? It's very hard to draw the line."
For an insider trading case, for example, Nathan said, it
would be difficult to tailor a punishment that would bar an
individual from trading, or bar a tipper from speaking to
certain individuals.
Canellos likened the strategy to harassment cases, where
courts not only impose bars on future harassment, but also limit
the ability for the defendant to even approach a victim.
Courts "draw a bright and easily enforceable line, ordering
the accused ... not to get within 100 feet of the victim. This
way, there's no future debate in court about whether approaching
or talking to the victim constitutes harassment," he said.
The SEC pursued a similar remedy in its case against a
former executive of Colonial Bank, which failed in 2009 as a
result of a major fraud scheme.
In that case, the SEC barred the executive, former vice
president Catherine Kissick, from not only serving as an officer
or director of a public company, but also explicitly banned her
from serving in any senior position at a mortgage firm or
financial institution.
