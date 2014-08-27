WASHINGTON Aug 27 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday met to vote on new rules to give more transparency to asset-backed securities and to reform credit rating agencies, two issues that were core to the 2007-2009 credit crisis.

The new rules would lay out which information issuers would have to provide to investors on the underlying assets in the securities - which can bundle thousands of assets such as auto or credit card loans - in a standardized format.

The information would include the credit quality and the collateral and cash flows related to each asset, said the SEC, which is expected to vote on the new rules in a public hearing at its headquarters in Washington.

The rules would also give investors a greater waiting time once they had agreed to a transaction, and in some cases remove references to credit ratings, the SEC said.

A different set of rules the SEC is considering on Wednesday determine which criteria the internal control systems of a credit rating agency had to meet so that its ratings became more reliable.

The rules also set out a method by which credit rating agencies would prevent conflicts of interest between its sales teams and the objectivity of its criteria. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)