By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 27 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Wednesday met to vote on new rules to
give more transparency to asset-backed securities and to reform
credit rating agencies, two issues that were core to the
2007-2009 credit crisis.
The new rules would lay out which information issuers would
have to provide to investors on the underlying assets in the
securities - which can bundle thousands of assets such as auto
or credit card loans - in a standardized format.
The information would include the credit quality and the
collateral and cash flows related to each asset, said the SEC,
which is expected to vote on the new rules in a public hearing
at its headquarters in Washington.
The rules would also give investors a greater waiting time
once they had agreed to a transaction, and in some cases remove
references to credit ratings, the SEC said.
A different set of rules the SEC is considering on Wednesday
determine which criteria the internal control systems of a
credit rating agency had to meet so that its ratings became more
reliable.
The rules also set out a method by which credit rating
agencies would prevent conflicts of interest between its sales
teams and the objectivity of its criteria.
