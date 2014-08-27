BRIEF-Mobile & Commerce Solutions FY 2016 net loss raises to 193,264 euros
* FY 2016 operating loss at 216,540 euros ($236,764.84) versus 192,630 euros a year ago
WASHINGTON Aug 27 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, in a public vote, adopted final rules to reform credit rating agencies, which played a key role in the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Two Republican Commissioners voted against the rule.
For a story, please click on (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* FY 2016 operating loss at 216,540 euros ($236,764.84) versus 192,630 euros a year ago
* MSCI AC World set for longest streak of monthly gains in decade