WASHINGTON Feb 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday limited the authority of the federal government's top
securities regulator to seek civil penalties over conduct that
occurred more than five years before investigators took action.
The court held on a unanimous vote that the five-year clock
for the government to act on fraud begins to tick when the fraud
occurs, not when it is discovered.
The case is a win for mutual fund manager Marc Gabelli and
colleague Bruce Alpert, whom the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission claimed allowed a firm now known as Headstart
Advisers Ltd to conduct hundreds of "market-timing" trades,
which involve rapid trading to exploit market or price
inefficiencies.