* SEC has faced legal challenges over cost-benefit analysis
* Study says other regulators should follow SEC's lead
* Study was commissioned by U.S. Chamber of Commerce
* SEC nominee tackles criticisms at confirmation hearing
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 12 A study commissioned by a
frequent critic of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
suggests that the agency is making progress in its efforts to
analyze the impact its regulations have on companies and the
economy.
The study, released on Tuesday, was commissioned by the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce and conducted by two law professors at the
Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. It calls on other
federal financial regulators, such as the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, to
take cues from the SEC, which last year released new internal
guidance on economic analysis.
The study looked at the quality of cost-benefit analysis in
different U.S. financial regulatory agencies, not just at the
SEC. But the SEC - in charge of enforcing federal securities
laws and regulating the securities industry - is the financial
regulator that has been challenged the most over the economic
impact of its rules.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce - a lobbying group representing
the interests of many businesses and trade associations - has
taken an aggressive stance toward many SEC regulations. It has
not been afraid to challenge the SEC's rules in court, if it
feels the regulations may impose large costs or burdens on U.S.
business interests.
The SEC's new internal guidance on economic analysis called
for relying more heavily on economists and providing stronger
economic justifications for regulations.
The study, which received some funding and administrative
support from the Chamber, was critical of how the SEC has
handled cost-benefit analyses over the years. Nevertheless, its
two authors said the SEC is starting to shape up.
"The SEC's course of action is one that other financial
regulators - such as the CFTC, the CFPB, and the federal banking
agencies - can learn from and should follow," professors Paul
Rose and Christopher J. Walker wrote.
"Such an approach is required by the law and supported by
the history and policies that motivate the use of cost-benefit
analysis."
In testimony before a U.S. House appropriations panel on
Tuesday, the SEC's new inspector general, Carl Hoecker, said his
office is conducting an audit to gauge how well the agency is
following through on its internal cost-benefit analysis
guidance.
"We have committed to issue that final report at the end of
April," he said.
LEGAL CHALLENGES
The SEC's new approach to economic analysis reflects an
effort by the agency to bullet-proof its rulemaking, after
facing numerous legal challenges.
In July 2011, the SEC had its "proxy access" rule, which
empowered shareholders to nominate corporate directors, shot
down by a federal appeals court after the Chamber and Business
Roundtable alleged the rule failed to spell out the costs and
benefits.
The Chamber and other groups including the American
Petroleum Institute are slated to face off in court on March 22
over another SEC rule requiring energy companies to disclose the
payments they make to the United States and foreign governments.
The SEC faces another challenge in May on its "conflict
minerals" rule, which requires companies to disclose if any of
their products contain certain minerals from the war-torn
Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Like the SEC, the CFTC over the past year has also faced
some challenges to its rulemaking. One rule to impose trading
curbs was overturned by a lower court, and is now pending
appeal.
The CFTC was successful in fending off a second challenge to
a rule targeting funds that use commodities, but that case is
also still being appealed.
Mary Jo White, President Barack Obama's pick to head the
SEC, tackled some of the criticism of the agency's track record
on cost-benefit analysis at her confirmation hearing on Tuesday.
She told the Senate Banking Committee that she believes the
SEC should assess the economic impacts of its rules "from the
outset."
"Such transparent and robust analysis, including
consideration of the costs and benefits, will help ensure that
effective and optimal solutions are achieved without unnecessary
burdens or competitive harm," she said.
Meanwhile, self-regulatory organizations and other entities
that must get their rules approved by the SEC, from the Public
Company Accounting Oversight Board to the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, are also paying closer attention now to
the economic impact of their rules.