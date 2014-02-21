WASHINGTON Feb 21 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will press ahead with a test program that would allow the stocks of small-cap companies to trade in wider increments, SEC Chair Mary Jo White announced Friday.

The so-called tick size pilot program "would widen the quoting and trading increments and test, among other things, whether a change like this improves liquidity and market quality," White said in a speech at the Practising Law Institute's annual SEC Speaks conference.