NEW YORK Aug 25 U.S. regulators said on Tuesday that assets were frozen of a Seattle, Washington-area man accused of defrauding 250 Chinese investors who invested at least $500,000 each with him in the hope of obtaining U.S. residency through a pilot visa program.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said in a complaint filed Monday that Lobsang Dargey and his "Path America" companies raised at least $125 million to build a skyscraper in downtown Seattle and a mixed-use project in nearby Everett.

Dargey misappropriated about $14.7 million for unrelated real estate projects and $3 million for personal use, including the purchase of a $2.5 million home in Bellevue, Washington and $200,000 in cash withdrawals at 14 different casinos, the SEC said.

Jina L. Choi, director of the SEC's regional office in San Francisco, said Dargey promised investors their money would go to develop specific real estate projects approved under the EB-5 visa program. Foreigners may gain U.S. residency if they make a qualified investment of at least $500,000 in a project that creates or preserves at least 10 jobs for U.S. workers.

Dargey misled investors about their ability to obtain permanent residency by investing in the Path America projects, the SEC said.

"He misused millions of dollars to enrich himself and jeopardized investors' prospects for U.S. residency," Choi said. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by David Gregorio)