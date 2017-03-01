WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted a measure on Wednesday requiring companies to insert hyperlinks to corporate exhibits, and proposed a raft of other measures aimed at streamlining and improving disclosures for investors.

The SEC's two commissioners - Acting Republican Chairman Mike Piwowar and Democrat Kara Stein - unanimously approved the final rule and the other proposals, none of which sparked controversy. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)