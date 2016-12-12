By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission Chair Mary Jo White on Monday defied requests by
Senate Republicans to delay adopting new rules until after
President-elect Donald Trump takes office, according to a copy
of a letter seen by Reuters.
In the letter to the Senate Banking Committee's top two
Republicans, White stressed it was "incumbent" on the
independent regulator's ethics to proceed finalizing rules.
She also provided a list of final rules that are ready for a
vote, including swap dealer regulations and rules that will
limit how mutual funds and exchange-traded funds use derivatives
to leverage returns.
