(Adds response by lawyers for both sides in lawsuit, paragraph
5)
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Sept 12 The U.S. government has moved
to invoke a powerful national security law to dismiss a private
lawsuit against a non-profit group, United Against A Nuclear
Iran, on grounds that the case could reveal state secrets,
according to a court filing on Friday.
Lawyers for the government argued that proceedings in the
private dispute between a Greek businessman and U.S.-based UANI
could "cause harm to national security" if they are allowed to
continue. The document in federal court in New York said the
secrets were "properly classified national security information"
which would be described in another filing that would not be
made public.
Greek businessman and ship owner Victor Restis last year
sued UANI for defamation after UANI, whose advisors include
former intelligence officials from the United States, Europe and
Israel, accused him of violating sanctions on Iran by exporting
oil from the country.
UANI advocates economic pressure on Iran to keep over its
nuclear program. Iran denies Western accusations that it has
been seeking the capability to assemble nuclear weapons. One of
UANI's tactics is to name and shame companies and people who do
business in Iran.
In an emailed statement, UANI's lawyer said he believed
Restis' complaint was without merit. Restis' lawyer declined to
comment before filing a formal response in court.
Earlier this year, U.S. government lawyers declared their
interest in the lawsuit, warning that information related to
UANI could jeopardize law enforcement activities such as ongoing
investigations.
The state secrets privilege is more powerful than the one
the government would have used to protect law enforcement
activities. It refers specifically to matters of national
security.
It is used far more sparingly than the law enforcement
privilege. In Friday's court filing U.S. Department of Justice
lawyers pointed to another example in which the government
invoked it to try to dismiss a defamation lawsuit in 1985 by a
man claiming Penthouse Magazine had wrongly accused him of being
a spy.
The case is Restis et al v. American Coalition Against
Nuclear Iran Inc, (dba United Against A Nuclear Iran) et al, in
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
13-05032.
(Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Grant McCool)