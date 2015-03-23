NEW YORK, March 23 The U.S. government on Monday
won the dismissal of a private defamation lawsuit against an
influential anti-Iran advocacy group, which it feared could
jeopardize national security by revealing state secrets.
U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan said the
government properly invoked the state secrets privilege in
seeking the dismissal of Greek businessman Victor Restis'
lawsuit against United Against Nuclear Iran.
"The court recognizes that dismissal is a harsh sanction,"
Ramos wrote. "It is particularly so in this case because
plaintiffs not only do not get their day in court, but cannot be
told why. However, dismissal is nonetheless appropriate."
Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Restis, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. The U.S. Department of Justice
was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)