By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 23 The U.S. government on Monday
won the dismissal of a private defamation lawsuit against an
influential anti-Iran advocacy group, after claiming that the
case could jeopardize U.S. national security by revealing state
secrets.
U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan agreed with
the Department of Justice that letting Greek shipping magnate
Victor Restis pursue his case against United Against Nuclear
Iran posed what the judge called an "unjustifiable" risk of
damaging disclosures.
"The court recognizes that dismissal is a harsh sanction,"
Ramos wrote. "It is particularly so in this case because
plaintiffs not only do not get their day in court, but cannot be
told why."
But Ramos said dismissal was "appropriate," given that there
was "a reasonable danger that disclosure of the facts underlying
the government's assertion would in fact jeopardize national
security," even if a trial were held out of public view.
The government has often successfully used the state secrets
privilege to defeat court challenges to federal activity, such
as the National Security Agency's covert wiretapping and the
Central Intelligence Agency's treatment of terrorism suspects.
But its use in the Restis case marked a rare expansion by
Attorney General Eric Holder into private civil litigation in
which the government was not a party.
The government did not publicly say why or on whose behalf
it invoked the privilege, which empowers it to shield more
information than necessary to protect law enforcement generally.
"We are mystified that the U.S. government has such a stake
in this case that it would take such extraordinary steps to
prevent full disclosure of the secret interest it has with UANI
or others," Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Restis, said in a
statement, using the abbreviation for United Against Nuclear
Iran. He said Restis has not decided his next legal step.
Ramos issued his decision as the Obama administration tries
to reach a nuclear accord with Iran.
The Justice Department declined to comment.
Lee Wolosky, a lawyer for United Against Nuclear Iran, said
Ramos "reached the correct result."
Restis had claimed that United Against Nuclear Iran, whose
advisers include former U.S., European and Israeli intelligence
officials, falsely accused him and his Enterprises Shipping and
Trading SA of violating sanctions against Iran by exporting oil
from there.
"This decision is troubling," said Dror Ladin, a lawyer for
the American Civil Liberties Union, which with other groups
submitted a brief on behalf of Restis. "It leaves the parties in
the dark, and denies the public any understanding of why the
government is denying someone his day in court."
United Against Nuclear Iran uses a "name and shame" campaign
to identify people and companies doing business with Iran while
that country pursues what it considers an illegal nuclear
weapons program.
The case is Restis et al v. American Coalition Against
Nuclear Iran Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 13-05032.
