WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Dozens of U.S. Secret
Service employees earlier this year combed the files of a House
lawmaker who had been critical of security lapses at the agency
and disclosed some of his personal information that was then
published in the media, a government report said on Wednesday.
Some 45 Secret Service employees accessed the personal
information of Representative Jason Chaffetz, the Republican
chairman of the House Oversight Committee who was leading a
probe of the agency, said the report by the Department of
Homeland Security's Inspector General.
Soon after Chaffetz held a hearing on the Secret Service in
March, media reports appeared that Chaffetz had been rejected
for a Secret Service job in 2003. The initial publication was on
April 2 in the online publication the Daily Beast.
The Secret Service's assistant director, Edward Lowery,
urged in a March 31 internal email that information about
Chaffetz be made public, the inspector general's report said. It
said the agency's director, Joseph Clancy, was unaware of the
behavior of those digging into Chaffetz' files until shortly
before the media published reports about it.
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson issued an apology to
Chaffetz on Wednesday - his second since April - and called for
those responsible to be held accountable. The Secret Service is
part of the department.
"With the investigation completed, I am confident that U.S.
Secret Service Director Joe Clancy will take appropriate action
to hold accountable those who violated any laws or the policies
of this department," Johnson said in a statement.
"Activities like those described in the report must not, and
will not, be tolerated," said Johnson. Privacy laws prohibit the
government from disclosing records about individuals without
their consent.
Chaffetz said he had felt intimidated by what happened, but
that he would continue his committee's work.
"Certain lines should never be crossed. The unauthorized
access and distribution of my personal information crossed that
line. It was a tactic designed to intimidate and embarrass me
and frankly, it is intimidating," Chaffetz said in a statement.
In recent years the Secret Service has suffered a series of
embarrassing security and personal misconduct incidents. On
March 24, Chaffetz held a hearing about allegations that two
Secret Service agents crashed into a White House barricade while
driving after a night of drinking.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)