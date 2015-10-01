(Adds Secret Service director's apology, paragraphs 5-6)
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Dozens of U.S. Secret
Service employees earlier this year combed the files of a House
lawmaker who had been critical of security lapses at the agency
and disclosed some of his personal information that was then
published in the media, a government report said on Wednesday.
Some 45 Secret Service employees accessed the personal
information of Representative Jason Chaffetz, the Republican
chairman of the House Oversight Committee who was leading a
probe of the agency, said the report by the Department of
Homeland Security's Inspector General.
Soon after Chaffetz held a hearing on the Secret Service in
March, media reports appeared that Chaffetz had been rejected
for a Secret Service job in 2003. The initial publication was on
April 2 in the online publication the Daily Beast.
The Secret Service's assistant director, Edward Lowery,
urged in a March 31 internal email that information about
Chaffetz be made public, the inspector general's report said. It
said the agency's director, Joseph Clancy, was unaware of the
behavior of those digging into Chaffetz' files until shortly
before the media published reports about it.
"On behalf of the men and women of the United States Secret
Service, I again apologize to Representative Chaffetz for this
wholly avoidable and embarrassing misconduct," Clancy said in a
statement.
Any employee who has committed misconduct would be held
accountable, he said.
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson also issued an
apology to Chaffetz - his second since April. "Activities like
those described in the report must not, and will not, be
tolerated," he said in a statement.
The Secret Service is part of the department. Privacy laws
prohibit the government from disclosing records about
individuals without their consent.
Chaffetz said he had felt intimidated by what happened, but
that he would continue his committee's work.
"Certain lines should never be crossed. The unauthorized
access and distribution of my personal information crossed that
line. It was a tactic designed to intimidate and embarrass me
and frankly, it is intimidating," Chaffetz said in a statement.
In recent years the Secret Service has suffered a series of
embarrassing security and personal misconduct incidents. On
March 24, Chaffetz held a hearing about allegations that two
Secret Service agents crashed into a White House barricade while
driving after a night of drinking.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Eric Walsh)