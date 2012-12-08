(Adds story first reported Friday morning by Fox News)
WASHINGTON Dec 7 The U.S. Secret Service said
on Friday it is under investigation by the Department of
Homeland Security over the loss of computer files on the
Washington Metro system.
In 2008, a contract employee lost two computer tapes on the
Metro while transporting them from one facility to another,
Secret Service spokesman Edwin Donovan said. The investigation
was first reported Friday morning by Fox News.
The Secret Service notified transit police and the
Department of Homeland Security, but were unable to locate the
tapes. The back up tapes were not marked or identified and were
protected by many layers of security, Donovan said.
"It was a low risk for compromise," Donovan said.
Following the incident, the Secret Service put in place new
procedures aimed at preventing a repeat.
"There has been no reported fraud associated with the loss
of these tapes," Donovan said.
DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Secret Service is under scrutiny after about a dozen
employees were accused of misconduct for bringing women, some of
them prostitutes, back to their hotel rooms ahead of a visit by
President Barack Obama to Cartagena, Colombia.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; editing by Todd Eastham)